OLEAN — Despite the warmer temperatures arriving Wednesday and Thursday, it will be a white Christmas throughout the region.
“First the Olean area is going to get a significant warmup this week,” said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Most, if not all, the snow will be gone by Christmas Eve.”
That’s because temperatures will be in the mid-40s Wednesday and staying warm Thursday, with a high temperature that could reach close to 50, Hitchcock said.
Wednesday is expected to be dry with rain coming in on Thursday, along with a strong cold front that will develop overnight. And that’s where the snow comes in.
“That cold front should produce enough snow as the cold air coming rushing in pretty quickly,” Hitchcock said.
In a winter storm watch alert for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the NWS says heavy lake-effect snow is possible in Cattaraugus, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties.
Total snow accumulations of more than 9 inches are possible in the most persistent lake-effect snow areas. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the teens through Saturday, with a few light snow showers in the area.