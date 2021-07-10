ELLICOTTVILLE — Descendants of the 154th New York Volunteers are coming to Ellicottville for their 35th annual reunion where their Civil War ancestors held their first regimental reunion in 1888.
As part of the Town of Ellicottville Bicentennial celebration, the Ellicottville Historical Society is hosting the reunion at the Nannen Arboretum 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The free, public event will feature artifacts including a restored Civil War recruitment flag. Should inclement weather arise, the event will be held indoors at the town center at 28 Parkside Drive.
Mark H. Dunkelman, regimental historian and author, will preside at the reunion as he has since its inception in 1986. He’s the great-grandson of John Langhans of Ellicottville who served as a corporal in Company H of the 154th. Dunkelman has dedicated his lifelong work to the memory of the soldiers of the 154th NY, known as the Hardtack Regiment.
The 154th New York Volunteer Infantry was a Civil War regiment raised in the summer of 1862 in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The 154th participated in many of the great campaigns and battles of the war including Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, Chattanooga, the Atlanta Campaign and General William T. Sherman’s marches through Georgia and the Carolinas.
Dunkelman said the program will commemorate and focus on the first reunion when the 154th veterans met in August 1888. He said it was the first in a series of annual reunions that ran into the 20th Century.
“Luckily for us, an account of the first reunion was published in the Ellicottville Post,” Dunkelman said. According to the article, the reunion was held over two days, Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. The encampment and reunion was held at Huntley’s Grove, nearly a mile from the village. “Music was furnished by a drum corp of 12 men from Jamestown and a male glee club,” he added.
The main oration given in 1888 by Captain Alfred W. Benson, of Kansas, will be read by Dunkelman who said he had the good fortune to discover it among Benson’s papers in the Kansas State Historical Society in Topeka.
Dunkelman said Benson spoke to today’s descendants with these words: “God bless the children, and the grandchildren, and may they never forget the story of the 154th in which their fathers served.”
A graphic letter summarizing the history of the 154th was written by John F. Wellman, a former officer of the regiment, and read at the encampment. Dunkelman said that letter will be read by John Fadden of Savona at the upcoming reunion. Fadden is a relative of Cpl. Orange J. Abbey, Jr., a member of the 154th who was captured at Gettysburg and died as a prisoner of war at Andersonville.
According to Dunkelman, Camp James M. Brown was set up in Jamestown as a military camp and depot and was the rendezvous for the regiment made up of about 1,000 soldiers. They were mustered in during late September and were off to the war.
“Within a matter of months, disease, desertion and discharges whittled away at the ranks,” he said. “By the time the 154th had fought its first battle at Chancellorsville (Virginia), their numbers had been reduced to 590 men.”
On July 14 at 7 p.m., Dunkelman will give an illustrated presentation on his book, “Gettysburg’s Coster Avenue: The Brickyard Fight and the Mural,” at the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. The event is free and open to the public. He will be guest speaker July 18 at the Portville Historical and Preservation Society at the Bedford Corners Museum, where he will discuss his book, “Gettysburg’s Unknown Soldier: The Life, Death, and Celebrity of Amos Humiston.” This is a ticketed event.
Dunkelman, formerly of Western New York, resides in Providence, R.I. Stories and relics of his ancestor, Cpl. John Langhans, inspired his interest at a very young age and led to his work as a regimental historian.
Dunkelman is the author of six books and dozens of articles on various aspects of the 154th’s history and creator of the renowned mural next to the regiment’s Gettysburg monument. To date, he has connected with more than 1,300 fellow descendants of members of the 154th.
Anyone descended from a member of the 154th is encouraged to attend the reunion. Descendants are asked to bring photographs and relics of their soldier ancestors to be copied and added to the regimental archives. Each attendee will receive a souvenir ribbon.
For more information, contact Dunkelman at (401) 369-0637 or nyvi154th@aol.com, or visit hardtackregiment.com.