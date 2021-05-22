Descendant honors Ellicottville ancestor Chester A. Vibbard

ELLICOTTVILLE — As the town of Ellicottville’s bicentennial celebration resumes, Pioneer Certificate applicants continue to honor their ancestors with photos and an article.
Applicant Bill Robison, former Ellicottville resident, said staying at home more during the coronavirus pandemic allowed him to research and reflect upon his early ancestors from this community. He has submitted his third great-grandfather, Chester A. Vibbard, as one of the “Founding Fathers” of Ellicottville.
CHESTER A. VIBBARD shows up in the Ellicottville census of 1830 along with his wife, Harmina Rust Vibbard, Robison’s third great-grandmother.
Robison has lived in the Rochester area for the last 46 years but, as a young boy, lived in Ellicottville at the corner of Monroe and Martha streets before his family moved to Kill Buck in 1962. Until her death in 1970, his maternal grandmother, Neva Harris, lived at 10 Monroe St. at the corner of Hughey Alley.
“I have very fond memories of my early days in Ellicottville,” he said. “Old Home Week, for example, was a very memorable occasion for me. There was something about having to wear top hats and derbies in town that intrigued me as a youngster.”
Robison also remembers going to school in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s at the corner of Jefferson and Washington streets where he had Mrs. Bickell and Mrs. Guy as teachers. His second grade class moved across the street to the court house where he had Mrs. Frank as his teacher.
Growing up, Robison’s paternal grandmother, Helen Carl Robison Winquist, of Kill Buck, often mentioned that ancestors were buried in Ellicottville’s Jefferson Street Cemetery. When he became interested in genealogy 25 years ago, he made a point of visiting the local town cemetery.
According to an “Ellicottville Post” article published April 4, 1906, this cemetery is one of the oldest in the county with the first burial taking place about 1820. As a result, many of Ellicottville’s early settlers are buried there. During his research, Robison found a number of articles saying the maintenance of the cemetery in its early days was a challenge for the community, and it took dedicated volunteers to prevent it from becoming a village eyesore.
It was at the Jefferson Street Cemetery where Robison found the graves of his second great-grandfather and grandmother, Chester E. and Sarah E. Vibbard, along with two of their children, Rayner and Chauncey.
CHESTER E. VIBBARD was born the son of Chester A. and Harmina Rust Vibbard on Nov. 14, 1833. He grew up in Ellicottville and on Oct. 13, 1861, married Sarah E. Raynor, a girl who immigrated with her family from England. Born in 1840, Sarah appears in the Ellicottville census report of 1860, although her family came to the United States soon after her birth. Chester E. and Sarah had seven children, with five living to adulthood.
Many articles from the “Ellicottville Post” gave Robison a good indication of what life was like for Chester E. in the mid-1800s. According to an article from 1872, he drove a stagecoach between Ellicottville and Machias three days a week. In 1876, he ran the livery stable in back of the Exchange Hotel, at the corner of Washington Street and the public square. He also took care of the dray business (transporting of goods) for the town.
In 1868, the Post reported, “Winter Street Commissioner Vibbard is doing a good business with his snow plow, in keeping our streets clean.” In 1894, Chester Vibbard purchased a milk route from C.J. Fox. The Vibbard family moved into part of Mr. Fox’s residence on Jefferson Street. Finally, in 1895, it said, “Chet. Vibbard and Theodore Lowe were the distinguished stagecoach drivers making the morning and afternoon two-hour, 10-mile trip to the Great Valley Erie Railroad Station.”
Robison said Chester E. Vibbard’s modest livelihood revolved around moving people and materials with horse, buggy and stagecoach while his first cousin, Chauncey Vibbard, was carving out his own niche in the New York railroad industry.
He said Chauncey and Chester E. may have had the same grandfather, but they had very different lives. For him, the comparison of the two cousins was a very interesting and eye opening project.
“Chauncey, not to be confused with Chester’s deceased son from the Schenectady area, worked his way through the railroad ranks starting as a clerk and finishing as a top executive in the industry. His obituary refers to him as the ‘Father of Railroads’ as he was instrumental in consolidating many railroads into a profitable New York Central Railway,” he said. “He was also part owner of the ‘Chauncey Vibbard Steamboat,’ built in 1864. This vessel ran out of Albany and was one of the fastest at the time.”
Robison said his research led him to ask one or two additional questions. Where are Chester E. Vibbard’s parents buried? Are they also buried at the Jefferson Street Cemetery? He said there are no markers for them in the cemetery, and the records were destroyed in a 1969 fire at the courthouse. However, a 2012 Buffalo State University project, using ground-penetrating radar to scan the cemetery, found at least 12 unmarked and currently undocumented graves. For now, his questions remain unanswered.