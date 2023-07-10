OLEAN — Cathy Mackay, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging/NY Connects, has announced that the department has been awarded 900 Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets valued at $22,500.
Each booklet contains five $5.00 coupons ($25.00 value), and can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating Farmers Markets in Cattaraugus County. That represents 220 more coupon books and $5,500 more in aid for area seniors over the 2022 allotment for the county.
To be eligible to receive a booklet of the Senior Farmers Market coupons, you must be over 60 years of age and have a single-person household income of not more than $2,248 per month, or a two-person household income of not more than $3,041 per month.
Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the age and income requirements. Proxies may pick up coupon booklets on behalf of an older adult if the older adult has signed a statement of eligibility and has completed the proxy form. Additionally, a valid power of attorney may sign for coupons and pick up booklets for an eligible older adult. For older adults unable to come to the distribution site due to physical limitations, please call the Department of the Aging/NY Connects at 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901.
The coupon distribution dates, times, and locations are as follows:
- July 11, Randolph Municipal Building, 72 Main St. 10-11:30 a.m.
- July 11, Allegany 60+ Club, 3790 Birch Run Rd., 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- July 12, Portville Masonic Temple, 14 Temple Street, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- July 14, John Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., Olean 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- July 17, South Dayton Free Methodist Church, 327 Pine St., 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- July 20, Salamanca Public Library, 155 Wildwood Ave., 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- July 21, John Ash Community Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- July 25, Delevan Senior Nutrition Site, 78 South Main St., 9-10:30 a.m.
- July 25, First Baptist Church, 27 South Main St., Franklinville 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- July 26, Dayton Food Pantry, 9586 Railroad Street, 10-11:30 a.m.
- July 28, John Ash Community Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aug. 2, Gowanda Senior Nutrition Site/Community Place, 1 School Street, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Aug. 15, Memorial Library of Little Valley, 110 Rock City St., 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17, Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Rd., 10:30 a.m. to noon.
If you have any questions regarding the Senior Farmers Market Coupon Program, or any other services that are available for Cattaraugus County’s older adults, please call the Department of the Aging/NY Connects at 716-373-8032 or 800-462-2901.