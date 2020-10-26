OLEAN — Perhaps the safest place in Olean for both young and the young at heart is at the old Olean House, 132 N. Union St.
That’s where Dance Arts, a studio that’s been around for 38 years, provides instruction to it’s dancers.
“We have restructured Dance Arts to provide the safest possible environment for our dancers following New York state and CDC guidelines,” said Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert, owner.
It would be difficult to beat the safety precautions they’ve taken since they opened up to students in September. They had to wait for permission until then to open.
“Finally at the end of August they decided we’re sports and recreation,” Gallineaux-Hubert said. “But we don’t really fit with what sports teams are doing.”
When a dancer, or parent when necessary, first walks in the door, they stay in groups, guided by a rope Gallineaux-Hubert that funnels them into a 6-foot-marked line. At the end of the line, each individual’s temperature is taken, forms signed asking questions like students are asked at school. Have you had signs of COVID-19? Have you had a fever? Have you had a positive test result? Have you traveled out of the area? Have you been exposed to coronavirus? Santitied pens are available and a mask provided if needed. An index card directs them to their storage cubby, studio and hall.
While dancers are waiting their turn to enter the hall, they sit on benches which line the walls of the cubby area outside the hall. When they need to stop and listen, dancers at even the youngest ages are taught the universal squat, which allows them to use their hands without putting the on the floor.
Once inside the hall, each dancer has their own 6-foot square space that is outlined in four separate colors, which helps in direction during instruction in maintaining that distance. Quietly, new HVAC equipment HEPA filters constantly clean the air. Hand sanitizer is everywhere. Tape covers the light switches to avoid unnecessary contact.
Instructors are masked during class too, and a microphone clipped under it helps students to hear their teacher’s voice.
Classes are smaller this year, with only six, seven or fewer students in each class, due to the 6-foot requirement. Dance Arts would typically have about 200 students now but currently have 130 enrolled.
When instruction is over, the entrance process is reversed, with an exit down the hall and out on to North Union Street, from a different door than where they entered. As they leave the building, instructors are spraying the floor surface and spraying down every surface on and above above the floor, including stereo remotes, mats and rails. The doors to outside are opened and a fan is turned on to maximize air circulation.
“It really takes a lot of people, depending on the week, to do this,” Gallineaux-Hubert said. “One person in the entrance. One person leading them to cubbies. One person at the cubbies with the shoes.”
“Our season is shortened to 22 weeks, hoping to give families time to adjust to the many educational challenges this year,” Gallineaux-Hubert said. Blocks of six and five alternate between in-class and virtual workshops across Dance Art’s spectrum.
Young dancers are given a to-go kit with music and DVD’s to help them along at home, and items like bubbles and wooden rhythm sticks.
Gallineaux-Hubert established a Facebook group for each of her classes, and taught over 100 classes from March through June from her garage.
Not everyone is even in-class. Enrolled are a four-year-old in New York City and a 49-year-od Rochester woman who has been with the organization for seven years.
Not everything has moved as smoothly or as quickly.
“The world is on backorder,” Gallineaux-Hubert said. They’re only receiving partial orders of slippers, and as dance wear becomes available, it’s provided in the foyer.
“Now we are moving right along,” she said. “We cannot praise our dancers and parents enough as they have given us 100%. … From our youngest to most mature students everyone one has had their ‘A’ game on.”