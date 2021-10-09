PORTVILLE — Those looking to pick up some of the region’s most popular doughnuts and apple cider this autumn must wait yet another year.
The doors of Cummins Cider Mill on Route 417 east of Portville are closed for the third fall season in a row.
Long-time owner Donald Leilous explained that lack of workers is the primary reason for not reopening again — as was the case in 2019 and 2020.
“I need to have 30 to 35 people, but I only got 12 applications,” he told the Times Herald on Friday.
In 2020, the safety precautions needed amid the coronavirus pandemic was also a big factor in keeping the renowned business closed.
But a year later Leilous said there just aren’t enough workers, citing — at least in part — the several rounds of COVID-19 stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
“I talk to a lot of business people and it’s the same thing,” he added. “There’s just no help.”
However, Leilous said he has no intentions of throwing in the towel for good.
“Hopefully, we’ll get going again next year,” he said. “Maybe we can start something up in the spring.”
The cider mill had been a fixture near the Allegany-Cattaraugus county line since 1958, but the Cummins name in cider dates back to the Great Depression.
In 1932, Verne Cummins began selling his homemade cider door-to-door in Salamanca before opening his first cider mill in Allegany in 1936. After a 12-year hiatus, he established Cummins Cider Mill at its current location, selling the site in the mid-1980s.
The shop celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2018, the last year that Cummins Cider Mill was open. Leilous, who also operates Southern Tier Polaris in Westons Mills, has headed the operation for 16 of those seasons.
Historically, the business has operated from the first week of September until Thanksgiving — when apples are coming off the trees on the fruit-bearing plains along Lake Ontario, where the cider mill has typically sourced its apples.
Looking ahead to 2022, the building isn’t expected to sit quiet. Leilous said he has some ideas in mind, but no definite renovations or updates are planned yet.
“I’m going to hang in there,” he said. “There’s not a problem with me making an effort at it again next year. It’s got to be better next year, doesn’t it?”