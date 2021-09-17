SALAMANCA — A familiar face in the Salamanca City Central School District for about three years, Jessica Crouse has been named the new interim member of the Board of Education.
Crouse was unanimously approved Tuesday night as the person to fill the vacant seat of Dr. Meghan McCune, who resigned from the board Aug. 6.
Crouse will hold the seat through the next board election on May 17, 2022, where she plans to run for the seat outright. The May election winner will finish McCune’s unexpired term through June 2023.
The board held an open interview meeting with the candidates who showed interest in filling the seat. Of the six who initially signed up, Crouse was ultimately joined by former board member Kenneth “Skip” Nary and newcomer Tadd Rider.
A graduate of Salamanca High School, Crouse has lived in the district again for three years and her son attends the school. She also serves as vice-chair of the district’s Title VI committee, which deals with Special Schools and Instruction including Native American children.
“I’ve seen so much progress, and I would love the chance to be a part of that and the team,” she told the board members. “You just don’t stop.”
Crouse serves as a regulator with the Seneca Nation. She said her job includes trying to make sure the Nation and community is keeping public health, environmental health and economic restorations in mind. Based on her background, Crouse said she would like to be a member of the board’s Indigenous Education committee but is open to serving in other areas.
“I would really love the chance to apply some of those skills that I use in my every day,” she said. “I’ve got to know a lot of you though Title VI, but I don’t feel like I’ve gotten to know you enough through that.”
Crouse said she also wants the chance to apply her skills as a previous college professor who taught communications, public speaking and business law. She said she understands what it’s like to be an educator, even though the students are at different ages, and has a greater appreciation for teachers.
“I would love to lend my experience and to also learn from all your experience how you do what you do,” she said. “This is a big job, and I understand and I appreciate that.”
Crouse said the district’s communication practices with the families and residents of the district have been impressive but would like to see more improvement in offering meals during after-school activities.
When on the board, Crouse said she would do her best to not let personal bias or feelings affect her decisions. She said she wants to do what is best for the students and the district and will listen to those with whom she would be working to make those decisions.
“I’m so glad there’s so much interest in our community, it’s so good to see,” she said. “I look forward to seeing the progress that’s made. It’s exciting to see where we’ve come from.”