OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will launch this year’s Nonprofit Link and Learn seminar series on March 21 with the “Grant Application Coaching Workshop.”
The session will be facilitated by CRCF’s Karen Niemic Buchheit and Monica Emery and Laura Whitford of the Renodin Foundation.
Attendees will be helped to prepare grant applications that will stand out to funders. The session will cover pre-application research, writing tips and best practices, project budgets, post-approval actions such as grant acknowledgment and reporting and what to put in your “grant application toolbox.”
The session will cover information specific to applying for grants from CRCF and the Renodin Foundation, but tips will be applicable to most any grant program. Should attendees have a project they are considering seeking grant funding for, there will be time for a Q&A at the conclusion of the session to address specific questions.
The session will be held on March 21 from 8:30–9:30 a.m. at the Laine Place building, 301 N. Union St., in the third-floor Carney Training Room.
Karen Niemic Buchheit has been the executive director of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation since 2010. She has more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit management and grantmaking. In her career, Buchheit has worked closely with many nonprofits to improve the quality of their grant applications and requests.
Monica Emery is the grants and donor services manager at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. In her role, Emery oversees all Foundation grant processes including competitive grant application processes. Emery assumed the position at CRCF in 2022 after a 25-year career in higher education.
Laura Whitford is the president of the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and the St. Elizabeth Mission Society, both of which are sponsored ministries of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. In 2014, the Franciscan Sisters welcomed her as the first paid staff person to lead the Renodin Foundation. Since 2002, the Foundation has awarded 500 small grants totaling $1.4 million to 84 worthy organizations.
A registration link is available at cattfoundation.org/nonprofit-link-and-learn-series.
The workshop will be held in person only, and no Zoom or virtual option will be offered.
“Grant funding is essential to so many nonprofits to support them in carrying out their essential work,” said Buchheit. “We want to make sure that our nonprofits have the tools available to make the best possible requests for funding, and we believe that this hands-on workshop will help prepare attendees for any grants for which they may apply.”
“We decided to begin hosting the link and learn series in-person this year to give attendees the chance to communicate directly with our speakers to receive immediate feedback and support,” Buchheit added.
CRCF will lead two more link and learn series seminars this year.
The second seminar, led by Shelley Jack, a consultant at SheBe Marketing; and Tracy DeRose, marketing, branding and communications specialist at Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES; will focus on social media strategies and best practices for nonprofits large and small.
The final session will focus on Cattaraugus Gives and will be led by Kirk Windus, Cattaraugus Gives coordinator and CRCF communications and fund development manager.
Further details and registration information on upcoming webinars will be announced later.
The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is the area’s supportive, responsive and trusted community foundation. Established in 1994, CRCF is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service and youth development.
To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).