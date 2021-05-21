OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will lead the next installment of its Nonprofit Link and Learn Seminar Series on June 11, with “Agency Endowments 101,” a session led by CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit and Skip Wilday, CRCF board president and retired executive director of Morgan Stanley.
This session will be tailored to nonprofit board members or staff members who care about the future of their organizations and their long-term stability. Attendees will learn how an endowment fund can help provide for their nonprofit’s future and leave a lasting legacy. This webinar will cover how to establish, manage and grow an endowment.
Buchheit will draw from her 25+ years of experience in nonprofit management in the session. Buchheit has been the executive director of CRCF, which now manages over $27 million in assets, including $4 million in agency endowment funds, since 2010.
In addition to being the board president of CRCF, Wilday is also the vice chair of the Gow School board of trustees. Wilday will share his experience in leading the boarding school for students with language-based learning disabilities to establish an agency fund of its own.
Wilday is also the vice chair of the Olean Food Pantry and serves on the association board for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, both of which have an agency endowment at CRCF. He is also a past president of Holimont.
The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Registration for the webinar is open at cattfoundation.org/nonprofit-link-and-learn-series.
The Nonprofit Link and Learn Series emerged after the cancellation of Nonprofit Networking Day as a way to continue CRCF’s dedication to nonprofit education and capacity building and has since provided four webinar opportunities for nonprofit professionals and board members.
“In my tenure at CRCF we have helped many nonprofits plan for long-term sustainability through an agency endowment,” said Buchheit. “We believe this webinar will provide more insight on the benefits of an agency endowment for our community nonprofits coupled with tips on how to establish and/or build their endowments.”
The Nonprofit Link and Learn series for 2021 will conclude with the session, “Practices for Cattaraugus Gives Success: From your peers,” on September 25. Kirk Windus, Cattaraugus Gives coordinator and CRCF communications and fund development manager will moderate a panel of representatives from past Cattaraugus Gives participants who have found success in the annual giving day.
Further details on upcoming sessions and registration details will be announced at a later date.