OLEAN — Cattaraugus Gives, powered by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, will return on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, this year to raise funds for nonprofits in Cattaraugus County.
Registration is open to area nonprofits at cattaraugusgives.org.
Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event joining nonprofits from across the Cattaraugus County community in both competition and collaboration.
Last year, Cattaraugus Gives nonprofits together raised $275,447 for their respective missions. Since 2018, Cattaraugus Gives has helped area nonprofits raise over $1 million to improve the lives of community members.
Cattaraugus Gives also allows nonprofits to compete for cash prizes based on their fundraising success during the event.
Last year, participating nonprofits received over $17,800 in prizes throughout Cattaraugus Gives.
Participation in the program is open to any 501© (3) nonprofit organization in Cattaraugus County and CRCF funds.
For CRCF, Cattaraugus Gives is an investment in capacity building for community nonprofits, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
CRCF covers the cost of the giving day platform and organizes the program.
“Over the years, we have seen incredible growth in the Cattaraugus Gives program,” said Buchheit. “We look forward to seeing what our hardworking area nonprofits can do this year, and we encourage all of the eligible organizations to be involved in a day that is so special for our region.”
“The outpouring of generosity that comes from the community during Cattaraugus Gives is incredible,” she added. “It is all the more special that every dollar goes right back into the community through the good deeds and work of the nonprofits.”
Additionally, CRCF will be offering a training seminar as part of its nonprofit link and learn series on September 22 from noon to 1 p.m., “Cattaraugus Gives by the Numbers,” which will take an in-depth look into the analytics and stats from 2022’s giving day to help participants form a strategy to get the most out of their giving day campaigns.
CRCF will also again be seeking sponsorships from businesses in the community to provide more prize opportunities. Businesses interested in sponsoring a prize can contact the Foundation at foundation@cattfoundation.org or (716) 301-2723.