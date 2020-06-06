OLEAN — As businesses in the Western New York region begin moving into Phase 2 of the New York State COVID-19 reopening process, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation office will reopen Monday with new policies and guidelines for visitors.
A staff member will be available in the CRCF office during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but anyone wishing to visit the Foundation office must call the Foundation office at (716) 301-2723 to be let into the Olean Business Development Building, where the foundation office is located.
Additionally, all visitors must check in at a visitor’s station and sign the visitors log on the first floor.
All visitors must adhere to social distancing and safety protocols, including remaining no less than six feet away from others and wearing a mask or facial covering.
Those wishing to schedule a meeting with a CRCF staff member should contact that staff member by phone at (716) 301-2723 or their specific email. All staff emails are listed at cattfoundation.org/contact-us.
Until further notice, CRCF staff requests that donors do not bring cash to the office. Donors are encouraged to make cash donations with a money order or cashier’s check.
“We are excited to begin returning to our physical location,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “For the last few months our staff has been working hard to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to serve the community and our donors in the way that we do year-round while working entirely remotely.
“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as our staff, along with the rest of the world begins to get used to the new normal,” she concluded.