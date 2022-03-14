OLEAN — Applications for grant funding from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund are due April 21.
The Community Fund makes possible two rounds of responsive, unrestricted grantmaking in May and November of every year that aim to support new projects and initiatives that respond to the changing needs of those living in Cattaraugus County.
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations or a government entity or school district.
CRCF’s board reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability, the impact its work has on the community, the feasibility of the project proposed in the grant application and the role a grant from the Community Fund would play in the overall project, according to CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
“Since 2000, the CRCF board of directors has approved and issued over $161,000 in grants to area nonprofits and charitable causes that support the health, wellbeing and happiness of Cattaraugus County residents,” Buchheit said.
The online grant application is available at cattfoundation.org/grant-seekers/grant-opportunities/. Grant requests should not exceed $2,500. Applicants will be able to complete the grant application entirely online through the Foundation’s online grant application system.
Contact CRCF with any additional questions at (716) 301-2723 or foundation@cattfoundation.org.