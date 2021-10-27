OLEAN — With the support of area businesses and individuals, a prize package of over $17,000 will be available to nonprofits participating in Cattaraugus Gives, a day of giving for the Cattaraugus County region.
Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Cattaraugus Gives, set for Nov. 30, is a 24-hour online fundraising event that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in a friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.
Last year, participating nonprofits raised over $250,000 for their respective causes during the day. Since 2019, Cattaraugus Gives has grown by over 100% year-over-year in terms of dollars raised.
Confirmed prizes for Cattaraugus Gives to date are as follows:
· The Cutco Corporation Overall Most Donors Top Prize (sponsored by Cutco Corp.) — $2,000 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors overall during Cattaraugus Gives
· The Petruzzi Insurance Agency Overall Most Donors Second Prize (sponsored by Petruzzi Insurance) — $1,000 for the organization receiving gifts from the second most donors during Cattaraugus Gives
· The Kaleigh Wilday Fund Youth Enrichment Prize (sponsored by the Kaleigh Wilday Endowment Fund) — $500 for the youth enrichment organization or organization offering youth enrichment programming that receives the most donors.
· The Eager Beaver Prize (sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Jillian Pleakis, Financial Advisor) — $500 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors between 12 and 1 a.m. during Cattaraugus Gives
· The Early Bird from Bluebird Square Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Park Centre Development) – Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 6 and 7 a.m.
· The Breakfast Hour Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by the Hedley-Brook Agency) — Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 7 and 8 a.m.
· Community Bank’s Bank is Open Hour Prize (sponsored by Community Bank, N.A.) — $500 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors between 8 and 9 a.m.
· CRCF Growing Good Golden Ticket Prize – Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving donations between 9 and 10 a.m.
· BWB Morning Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro P.C) — Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 10 and 11 a.m.
· CRCF Supportive Hour Golden Ticket Prize – Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 10 and 11 a.m.
· Morgan Stanley Lunch Meeting Hour Prize (sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Jillian Pleakis, Financial Advisor) — $500 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
· Both, Branch and Hendrix Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Both, Branch & Hendrix) – Random $250 drawing prize for an organization receiving a donation between 12 and 1 p.m.
· Duggan & Duggan Community Building Hour Prize (sponsored by Duggan & Duggan) – $500 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors between 12 and 1 p.m.
· Both, Branch and Hendrix Power Hour Prize (sponsored by Both, Branch & Hendrix) – $500 for the organization receiving donations from the most donors between 1 and 2 p.m.
· CRCF Responsive Hour Golden Ticket Prize – Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 1 and 2 p.m.
· Morgan Stanley Early Afternoon Prize (sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Jillian Pleakis, Financial Advisor) – $500 for the organization receiving donations from the most donors between 2 and 3 p.m.
· Backyard Bargain Hour (sponsored by Worth W. Smith) — $500 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors between 3 and 4 p.m.
· Both, Branch and Hendrix Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Both, Branch & Hendrix) – Random $250 drawing prize for an organization receiving a donation between 3 and 4 p.m.
· Paul Brown Dealer for the People Prize (sponsored by Paul Brown Motors) – $500 for the organization receiving donations from the most donors between 4 and 5 p.m.
· Homeward Bound Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Howard Hanna Realty) – Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 4 and 5 p.m.
· Olean Area Federal Credit Union After Work Drive-Through Hour Prize (sponsored by the Olean Area Federal Credit Union) — $500 for the organization receiving gifts from most donors between 5 and 6 p.m.
· Paul Brown Motors Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Paul Brown Motors) – $250 random drawing prize for organizations receiving a donation between 5 and 6 p.m.
· The Olean Hour Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce) – Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 6:04 and 7:04 p.m., in honor of the year of Olean’s founding in 1804
· The Women’s Health Hour Prize (sponsored by Women’s Health of WNY) – $500 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors between 7 and 8 p.m.
· Paul Brown Motors Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Paul Brown Motors) – $250 random drawing prize for organizations receiving a donation between 7 and 8 p.m.
· Morgan Stanley Prime Time Prize (sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Jillian Pleakis, Financial Advisor) – $500 for the organization receiving gifts from the most donors between 8 and 9 p.m.
· Kaleigh Wilday Fund Hourly Prize (sponsored by the Kaleigh Wilday Endowment Fund) – $500 for the organization gifts from the most donors between 9 and 10 p.m.
· Night Owl Golden Ticket Prize (sponsored by Wendy Brand) — Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 10 and 11 p.m.
· CRCF Last Push Golden Ticket Hour Prize – Random $250 drawing of organizations receiving a donation between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., the final hour of Cattaraugus Gives.
· CRCF Big Donor Prize – $1,000 for the organization receiving the most gifts of $100 or more.
· CRCF Big Donor Prize (second place) — $500 for the organization receiving the most gifts of $100 or more.
· CRCF Big Donor Prize (third place) — $250 for the organization receiving the most gifts of $100 or more.
· CRCF Fundraising Champion Prize — $500 for the organization with the peer-to-peer fundraiser who raises the most money during Cattaraugus Gives.
· CRCF Social Media Champion Prize — $300 for the organization with the most creative social media campaign as judged by the CRCF marketing committee.
· CRCF Social Media Champion Prize (second place) — $200 for the organization with the most creative social media campaign (second place).
Additionally, CRCF will also be sponsoring a $1,000 Big Donor Match that will match $100 of the first 10 gifts of $100 or more during Cattaraugus Gives.
CRCF will also be sponsoring two drawings for organizations registered early for Cattaraugus Gives. The first, a $100 drawing, was won by Wild Spirt Education.
All prizes are subject to change. Offline donations will count only towards the overall prizes for most donors and the Big Donor Prize. Offline donations will not count towards any time-based prizes. Organizations can receive a maximum of two prizes. If an organization is chosen initially as a winner of more than two prizes, the organization will receive the two prizes with the highest dollar amounts.
The $17,100 prize total for this year is an increase from just over $14,000 last year.
“It is amazing the way this community and its businesses have stepped up to support a day that has come to mean so much to our area nonprofits,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “The $250,000 raised during last year’s event will be hard to top, but I know the participating nonprofits are putting in the work to make that happen.
“Every dollar raised during Cattaraugus Gives is a dollar raised to put food on the table for struggling families, to rescue neglected animals and so much more,” Buchheit added. “The funds raised during Cattaraugus Gives truly make our region a better place.”
Any businesses or individuals who would still like to join in sponsoring Cattaraugus Gives can contact the foundation at foundation@cattfoundation.org or (716) 301-2723. Any changes to the prize list will be reflected at cattaraugusgives.org/prizes.
To learn more about how to support Cattaraugus Gives, visit cattaraugusgives.org.