ISCHUA ─ A small aircraft was involved in a possible crash at approximately 7:32 p.m. Friday at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport on Hatch Hill Road, according to emergency radio reports.
The Ischua Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical personnel were reported on the scene of the crash, which happened approximately 100 yards from the airport runway.
An update provided on the emergency scanner at 8:09 p.m. reported that there were possibly two victims, with a search under way for the second person. It was also reported that the airport was shut down and the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified.
Further details were not available before press time.
MEANWHILE, a fire was reported on Flanigan Hill Road in the town of Hinsdale Friday night, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office dispatcher.
Fire investigators were reportedly on the scene and will issue a report on their findings as necessary, according to a dispatch Friday.
No other information was available.