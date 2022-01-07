LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the county Public Works Garage on Route 242.
Animals should be on a leash or in a pet carrier. Rabies vaccine is required for dogs, cats and ferrets. The vaccinations are free, but donations are accepted to help defray expenses.
Rabies is a viral disease which almost always leads to death, unless treatment is provided soon after exposure. The disease is transmitted by licks, bites, or scratches from infected bats, dogs, raccoons, skunks and cats.