MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum’s “Summer at the Stone House” event series will continue June 22 with a presentation of music of the Erie Canal given by Buffalo-based musician and educator Dave Ruch.
Ruch, who has been a regular performer at the museum for several years, is a full-time performer and researcher of historical and traditional music whose work has been featured on American Public Media, in Emmy Award-winning documentaries and on stage across North America and the United Kingdom.
He is a public scholar for the New York Council for the Humanities; a writer for the Huffington Post; and a member of the New York State Historical Association, Canal Society of New York State, New York Folklore Society and the Western New York Association of Historical Agencies.
His program, “Music of the Erie Canal,” will feature a treasure trove of music from Dave’s deep and continuing research into the musical culture surrounding the Erie Canal. It will include songs, stories and dance pieces from the workers, captains, passengers and crews of “Clinton’s Ditch,” along with related material from the Great Lakes and the Hudson River.
This interactive program entertains and enlightens, combining uncommon musical instruments from canal days with great songs, fascinating regional history, liberal doses of humor and audience participation for all ages.
All “Summer at the Stone House” events begin at 7 p.m. and are held under an event tent on the museum’s lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs if they wish. This event is free and open to the public.
New this year, “Summer at the Stone House” programs will be livestreamed on our YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person.
For more information, check our Facebook page, website (www.cattco.org/museum) or call (716) 353-8200.