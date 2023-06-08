MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum's first Summer at the Stone House event, scheduled for this evening at 7 p.m., will be held indoors inside the museum rather than under the museum's event tent. This change has been made due to the forecast as well as the ongoing air quality concerns.
The program, on cemetery symbolism, will be presented by Laura Fitzgerald. New this year, the Summer at the Stone House events will also be live-streamed on the museum's YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. The link to the livestream is https://www.youtube.com/live/com8JrwHtbM?feature=share.
Call (716) 353-8200 with any questions.