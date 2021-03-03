DELEVAN — The Delevan office of the Cattaraugus County Department of Motor Vehicles has reopened. The office, located in the Delevan Plaza on Route 16, had been closed as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic for the past 12 months.
In order to comply with social distance guidelines, the Delevan office will employ a deli-style number system to regulate entry, said County Clerk Alan Bernstein. “Customers will be prompted to take a number and wait outside until their number comes up. Only then will they be permitted to enter the office and get in line.”
Bernstein said the DMV offices in Olean and Little Valley remain accessible through online and in-person appointments.
New York residents are reminded that all driver licenses and permits that expired March 1, 2020 or after have been extended by Executive Order through March 16, 2021. It’s unclear whether another extension will be forthcoming from the governor’s office, Bernstein said.