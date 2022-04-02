Country music legend Martina McBride coming to casino April 9

SALAMANCA — For one night only, a country music legend will perform her hits spanning over 25 years at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
Country music superstar Martina McBride will take the stage in the Seneca Allegany Events Center at 8 p.m. April 9.
With hopes to create a special memory for her fans, McBride said the audience can expect a show that’s a combination of her hits, cover songs and songs from “Timeless,” her classic country record.
“I try to think about what people want to hear and do those songs. Then I throw-in a few unexpected things so they’ll have a memorable experience,” she told The Salamanca Press.
As one of the premier country vocalists of her generation, McBride has topped the charts with major hit singles including five No. 1 songs on the Country Music chart, as well as a No. 1 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart.
McBride, her band and crew are happy to be back on the road again and in front of a live audience. She said it’s a special experience, especially now.
“It feels sweeter than ever because we were off the road for 18 months and didn’t get to do any live shows,” she said. “We are very excited and our audiences are excited to be out at a live show again. What we’ve all learned from the past year and a half is how special it is to be in a room together with like-minded fans — people who love the music and have experiences they’ve built around it in their lives.”
Just before the pandemic hit in 2020, McBride was a guest on NBC’s “Songland” where she selected one song from the show’s four up-and-coming songwriters to record and release as her new single. She chose “Girls Like Me,” an empowering anthem for women, penned by 20-year-old Nashville-based songwriter Halie.
“We do ‘Girls Like Me’ in the show. I hope everybody takes a listen to that, so they can sing along,” she said. “My career has been built from amazing songwriters, so I was really happy to be able to give someone like Halie that opportunity.”
McBride got her start opening for Garth Brooks in the 1990s and quickly became one of the most successful female country singers of all time. Her career took off and her songs topped country charts for the next 15 years.
Her first No. 1 hit was “Wild Angels” in March 1996. Since then, she has sold more than 23 million albums and has earned more than 15 major music awards including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music wins for Top Female Vocalist.
The Kansas-born entertainer grew up on a dairy farm with her two brothers and a sister. She became interested in country music through her father’s local band, The Schiffters, derived from their family name Schiff.
McBride said by the time she was a teen, she was singing and playing keyboards with the band, along with her brothers who played guitar and drums, and her mother ran the soundboard.
After graduating from high school in a class of 10 students, McBride performed around Kansas with several different bands, then headed to a local college where she realized she was more interested in a career in music. In 1987, she met local sound engineer John McBride. They married before moving to Nashville in 1990 to pursue careers in music.
The couple still lives in Nashville where they raised three daughters. Two are now grown and on their own. The youngest, 16, is still at home.
A 14-time Grammy nominee, McBride has dominated the airwaves with her songs including “My Baby Loves Me,” “Independence Day,” “A Broken Wing” and “This One’s For the Girls.” Her most recent album, “Martina McBride – Greatest Hits: The RCA Years,” was released in August.
On the side, McBride loves to cook and has released two cookbooks, “Around the Table: Recipes and Inspiration for Gatherings Throughout the Year,” in 2014, and “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life,” in 2018.
Most recently, she unveiled her first exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum featuring artifacts from her early life and career. The exhibit, “The Power of Her Voice,” began in July 2021 and will run through August 2022.
Martina focuses much of her time on charitable causes dear to her heart through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative that has been actively helping people for about 10 years.
Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com and ticketmaster.com or in-person at The Logo Shop inside the casino. A secure link sent by email or text allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.
For updated information and tour dates, visit McBride’s website at martinamcbride.com.