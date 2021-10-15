SALAMANCA — The Salamanca community will be holding a costume parade and trunk-or-treat event on Halloween night.
At 4:30 p.m., parade participants can begin gathering behind the Dudley Hotel. At 5 o’clock, the parade will step off and head down Main Street to Jefferson Street Park.
After the parade, participants will assemble at the park where judging will occur and prizes will be awarded for best costumes in several categories. Participants are asked to be creative and come prepared.
All ages are welcome to participate in the parade. An official list of contest categories will be determined at a later date, but some prizes will be for adults, groups/families and even pets.
At 6 p.m., official trick-or-treat hours begin in the city. Attendees can receive goodies at the community trunk-or-treat that will be set up at Jefferson Park as well. Families can participate in both trunk-or-treat and traditional trick-or-treat.
Organizers are still in the planning phase and are looking for anyone interested in being a parade guide/banner holder, donating prizes or candy and participating in trunk-or-treat. Local groups and organizations are invited to participate in the parade or hand out candy as well.
To sign up or for more information, email salamancahalloweenparade@gmail.com.