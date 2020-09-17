OLEAN — The deadline is Sept. 21 for the 10th Annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge. For those registering for the challenge after Sept. 21, the cost will remain $22, but you may not receive a challenge promotional item depending on availability.
The Challenge Run/Walk held virtually this year will be held from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 8. Challenge hosts, the Olean High School Sports Boosters and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, invite all organizations, businesses and companies to participate in this wellness event.
This virtual option allows participants to choose when they participate (you can walk or run at your preferred time), you can choose your course and you can have fun by challenging your co-workers, family and friends, get social through media posts, or even host a competition among your peers.
Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager, reported, “Registrations are going strong: CA BOCES with 56; Community Bank NA with 24; Intandem with 71; Olean Medical Group 22; and Siemens at 41 participants.”
The registration fee remains $22 per participant which includes your shirt, race buff and food voucher to Pizzaland.
“I challenge employers and businesses to encourage their employees to participate by walking or running during their lunch breaks in groups of six or less, to compete while social distancing. This will help promote health within the workplace, fulfill the desire to enjoy the warm weather, and to challenge each other with a little friendly competition,” said Sarah Pingie, GOACC Communications & Marketing Intern. The City of Olean plans on hosting a employee gathering with employees partaking in the run/walk.
Sponsors for the challenge include BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, The Mix 101.5 / WMXO, Sanzo Beverages and Pepsi Bottling Company of Jamestown. From small companies to large corporations, the event will promote health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals. For more information or registration details, please call GOACC at 372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.