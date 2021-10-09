Corner Deli holding annual fundraiser Sunday for Salamanca community

SALAMANCA — Rosie Wick and her daughter, Chris Wick, are hosting their annual fundraiser to benefit the Salamanca community this Sunday at Rosie’s business, The Corner Deli.
The Wicks invites the community to come out and enjoy a free Customer Appreciation Chicken Barbecue Dinner from 1 p.m. until the chickens are gone. Stop by the deli at 53 Linden Ave. and pick up a ticket prior to the chicken barbecue drive-through event.
Chris said they are asking participants to get their free tickets before the day of the event, so they can get an idea of how many chickens to order. She said The Corner Deli is covering the cost of the food for the chicken barbecue.
“Last year, we raised just under $1,000. Our goal was a thousand dollars so, this year, we want to try to exceed that goal,” she said. “We started collecting donations on Oct. 1 and we’re taking donations all the way through Oct. 31. The main drive will be during our Oct. 10 chicken barbecue drive-through event.”
Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they are also having a donation drive for the Pink Pumpkin Project that will take place on the same day and will continue throughout October with all proceeds benefiting the project.
Both the community fundraiser and Pink Pumpkin Project (PPP) mean a lot to the Wick family, especially Chris who said it’s very personal. She had breast cancer four years ago and is now cancer free.
“That’s why we want to give back to the community with this free dinner and why we picked October to do this event. We also want to give back to PPP because the organization does so much for people fighting breast cancer,” she said.
The Pink Pumpkin Project is a fully volunteer-based, donor-funded organization that offers emotional and financial support to those individuals fighting breast cancer who live in local communities.
The project provides totes with essentials needed during treatment, along with a monetary donation. The organization also provides, when needed, gas cards for travel to and from treatments, assistance with utilities and monthly family operating expenses. It has monthly support groups and help is available 24 hours, seven days a week. As its motto states, “Giving hope to fighters, one pumpkin at a time.”