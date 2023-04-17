Those who have enjoyed the unseasonably warm, dry weather in the area over the past week may be chagrined to learn that we will be getting back to reality a bit in the coming days.
Steve Welch, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said the recent heat wave was the result of a strong ridge, or elongated area of high pressure, over the eastern United States, which was anchored in place for several days. This allowed for an extended period of higher than normal temperatures and little precipitation.
So warm was the recent weather that Olean broke records for daytime highs twice, with a high of 85 on Friday and 86 on Saturday, according to city Department of Public Works records kept at the wastewater treatment plant.
That will change quickly, however, as temperatures will plunge to at least 10 degrees below normal today and Tuesday, with daytime highs in the 40s both days.
“This is going to be a huge change from last week,” said Welch. “Cooler and much more active.”
That activity may come in the form of snow showers tonight and tomorrow, especially at higher elevations. In the valleys, the precipitation is more likely to manifest as rain or mixed precipitation.
Temperatures climb back into the 50s on Wednesday, and 60s on Saturday, and a return to 70s by the weekend is likely. More rain will arrive later in the week as well, as an area of low pressure moves in Wednesday and Thursday.
By the end of the weekend, temperatures will again dip back into the 40s; a trend that looks likely to continue into next week.
While not as pleasant for outdoor activities, the trend of cooler, wetter weather will have its benefits, Welch explained, as it will help area vegetation to green up. It will also likely help curb the recent trend of frequent brush fires in the region.