The coming week looks to be a bit cooler than we’ve seen recently, while still providing plenty of sunshine. However, forecasts indicate there might still be no relief to the dry weather the area has been experiencing for nearly a month.
According to John Rozbicki, a meteorologist with the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, after a high of around 70 today, most of the rest of the week will see daytime highs in the mid- to upper-60s, with overnight lows dropping into the 40s. There will likely be at least partial sunshine everyday with the possible exception of Thursday, which brings the greatest chance of precipitation.
“Expect normal to below normal temperatures this week,” said Rozbicki.
Rozbicki explained that there is a system currently off the New England coast that might bring us some showers, though they would likely be light and scattered.
The latest drought monitors describe the Southern Tier region as being characterized as “abnormally dry.” If we receive no substantial rain in the near future, the next stage would be “moderate drought.”
“If we don’t start getting some rain on a regular basis, that may change soon,” stated Rozbicki of the drought status. “It probably won’t change terribly much this upcoming week.”
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday warms up a bit with partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-70s, but a cold front on Sunday might bring some showers.