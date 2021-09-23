Construction of next Salamanca capital project phase coming 2022

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education heard another update on the ongoing capital project at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Julian Schopp from Turner Construction informed board members of the plans for phases 3.3 and 3.4 at Prospect Elementary School and the main Iroquois Drive campus, respectively.
Schopp said the work at Prospect, which includes an addition, bathroom upgrades, classroom conversions and corridor finish improvements, would have final designs submitted to the state Education Department this fall with the bidding process occurring over the winter and construction beginning in summer of 2022.
“There’s a bit a delay from the bid open to the start of construction with the heavy demolition that’s going to be involved with the addition, as well as the thought of trying to giving (Principal Gayle Pavone) and her students a little bit of a reprieve from just wrapping up the phase 2 project,” he said.
The work at the main campus includes a new addition for administrative offices, renovation of the old admin spaces for Native American services, exterior renovations for the high school and Seneca Intermediate school and a freight elevator replacement, Schopp said.
Design submission to the Education Department for phase 3.4 is expected for spring 2022 followed by the bid process that summer and fall with construction slated to begin in late fall 2022, Schopp said.
Jeff Kloetzer, of Stieglitz Snyder Architecture, showed the board the latest artist renderings of what the spaces at Prospect Elementary and the main campus could look like. He said the drawings are only preliminary and they’re looking for feedback from district employees on specific details or small adjustments for the look of the rooms.
“We’re doing things like looking at how to incorporate graphics of things you’ve put in your strategic plan,” he said. “They all have meaning, so we’re trying to look at things like that and see it right in the building.”
Looking ahead, Phase 4 of the ongoing project is expected to include renovations to the high school track and field, softball field areas and athletic support buildings as well as upgrades to the science classrooms, security cameras and public address system, all of which is expected for 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS, nearly three weeks since classes resumed, the district continues to monitor COVID-19 data in the community, said Dr. Mark Beehler, deputy superintendent. He said there has been a general decline in active cases over the past 10 days but the numbers are still high enough in the region to be concerning.
“We currently have a large number of students that are quarantined at home, as well as staff members,” he said. “While our staff has adapted very well to the ongoing changes, these are some significant stresses.”
Beehler commended the entire staff for work done as the district adjusts to students being on campus again and any changes in regulations. He said the district’s protocols and practices have not changed much since the opening of school.
“We’re back, students are in school, sporting events are happening and it’s just great to see our students back on campus,” he said.
Beehler noted that anyone with questions or concerns related to COVID-19 should contact Ray Haley, Safety and Security Coordinator.