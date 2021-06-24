Connecting Communities in Action’s summer lunch program returns in July

OLEAN — As the school year ends at campuses across Cattaraugus County, so too do the weekday lunches offered to students by the school districts.
After local nonprofit Connecting Communities in Action stepped up last summer and provided free lunches to the county’s youth amid the coronavirus pandemic, the program is expected to run again this year with even more distribution sites.
Andrew Studley, chief operating officer of services for CCA, said the agency has once again applied for the summer lunch program through the state Education Department. If the application is approved, free lunches would be provided July 6 through Aug. 20.
“Typically we average 12 or 13 sites a year, but this year we’re up to 18,” Studley said. “Covid has really enhanced the need for the program.”
Any county youth, or any adult 21 and under with a disability, may receive a free meal, Studley said. There is no income eligibility requirement.
Multiple distribution sites will be set up in the cities of Olean and Salamanca and in the Allegany, Cattaraugus, Franklinville, Little Valley, Portville and West Valley communities.
“Folks will show up. It’s a grab-and-go option at all sites due to Covid,” Studley explained. “We’re still using as many precautions as we can with waivers and allowing youth to come pick up or parent/guardian to come pick them up for their kids.”
The application process this year was similar to 2020 concerning the pandemic. Studley said there is a big push from the federal and state governments to have local agencies provide meal opportunities for families, so there are more programs across the country for this summer than in years past.
Studley said CCA uses its kitchen at the 25 Jefferson St. headquarters in Salamanca and hires seasonal workers to prepare and deliver the meals at the sites. He said the agency handles all the meal planning, ordering and scheduling.
“We provide mandatory training to all sites,” he added. The two-day trainings will take place in Salamanca and Olean, June 30 and July 1, to instruct the workers on food safety and civil rights training that is required.
CCA has run the program annually for several years, but before the pandemic meals were distributed based on the number of qualified low-income applicants in a school district. Although there is an increased number of sites this year, Studley said there aren’t any communities participating in the program for the first time.
“It always is an ebb and flow of who is going to do the program,” he said. “This year Olean has added more sites than usual with pretty much all the schools having meals… And then we have some old ones that didn’t participate this previous year but have in the past.”
Studley said the agency has also received funding through the Nourish New York program, which provides funds to food banks and emergency food providers, who then purchase agricultural products from New York farmers and dairy manufacturers. He said they’ve received three rounds of funding in the past 10 months and expect a fourth in August.
“We’ve identified some local farmers and been purchasing food and products from them to support the New York state farming industry and distributing healthy foods here locally,” he explained. “With those funds, we’ve been able to distribute foods and products to other food pantries throughout Cattaraugus County and helped school districts throughout the county as well.”
In addition to the lunch and farmers programs, Studley said CCA also offers food services for the community through its food pantry and the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen, both open Monday through Friday.
For more information on any of the programs, call Community Action at 945-1041.