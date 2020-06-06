OLEAN — The officials at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have gotten the green light for the Community-Wide Garage Sale on June 20 if Western New York enters Phase 3 by the scheduled date.
According to information provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department and New York state, Phase 3 approves yard sales or other non-essential retail such as flea markets or craft sales and social distancing is required.
The Chamber is encouraging people to get up in their attics, basements and garages and start sorting and cleaning, if you haven’t already.
Erica Dreher, member services manager at GOACC, said, “Garage sales are very well attended events. More than 101 houses participated last year and more than 240 maps were handed out. We encourage residents to hold garage sales at their homes or join with neighbors to hold block sales.”
For anyone who is interested in holding a garage sale at their home, they need to register their address with GOACC and will be place on the garage sale map for a $5 fee. GOACC will need address, and a short list of items that the home would be selling.
The week of the garage sale days, please stop back to the chamber and pick up your free garage sale sign that has space to list your address.
The original date for the garage sale was May 19. It was rescheduled for June in hope that COVID-19 restrictions would lessen, although safety precautions should be followed at each household, and for those going out purchasing.
“We stress that only if our area is in the Phase 3 — which it could be as early as June 17— will we be permitted to host our Community-Wide Garage Sales and the general public for any regular household garage sale going forward,” Meme K. Yanetsko COO of the chamber, said. “Our health department has given us a packet of information with signage and guidelines that each household in our sales day on the 20th will need to pick up at our office. We give each household registering a garage sale sign, so they (packet) will be ready when registering.”
The packet contains information on how one can clean their private facility, guidelines on how to place merchandise out and to limit the number of buyers to the sale at one time. GOACC also stress those coming to the sales, to maintain six feet distancing from others and to wear face coverings.
Deadline to enter is June 17 by noon. Maps depicting the locations of the garages sales, will be available on June 19 and the morning of the sales at the chamber office, beginning at 7 a.m.
Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St., Olean, NY 14760. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
Below are some tips for a successful community-wide garage sale:
- Have bargain prices — that’s what garage sales are all about
- Sort, Organize and Price your items
- Have a good variety of items
- Make sure your items are clean and in good condition
- Be ready to negotiate
- Safeguard your money and valuables
- Don’t forget the change
For more information on the garage sale, contact Chamber at 372-4433.