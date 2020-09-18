OLEAN — Applications for the next grant funding cycle of the Community Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation are due Oct. 21.
The Community Fund at CRCF provides grants to nonprofits for deserving projects and initiatives that support efforts to meet the changing needs of the community, said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF executive director.
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) organizations.
The CRCF board of directors reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability, the impact its work has on the community, the feasibility of the project proposed in the grant application and the role a grant from the Community Fund would play in the overall project, Buchheit said.
Community Fund grants are given out in two funding cycles each year — once in November and once in May.
“The Community Fund provides us an opportunity to support the efforts of the nonprofits in our community as they work to execute special projects and initiatives that make Cattaraugus County a better place to live, work and play," Buchheit said.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that those needs are quickly changing,” she continued. “It is essential that we help position our nonprofits to respond to those changing needs.”
Applications are available online at cattfoundation.org under the grant seekers tab. Applications may be completed online and emailed to foundation@cattfoundation.org.
Contact CRCF with any additional questions at 301-2723 or via the above email.