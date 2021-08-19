OLEAN — Applications for the next grant funding cycle of the Community Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will be accepted beginning Sept. 1 with a deadline of Oct. 21.
The Community Fund at CRCF provides grants to nonprofits for deserving projects and initiatives that support efforts to meet the changing needs of the community, said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF Executive Director.
The grant application process moved to a new online application portal, added Buchheit. Applicants must be 501©(3) organizations.
Applicants can learn more and apply beginning Sept. 1 at https://www.cattfoundation.org/grant-seekers/grant-opportunities/.
The CRCF board of directors reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability, the impact its work has on the community, the feasibility of the project proposed in the grant application and the role a grant from the Community Fund would play in the overall project, said Buchheit.
Community Fund grants are disbursed in two funding cycles each year, once in November and once in May.
“As we know, the needs of the community have been ever-shifting over the last few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Buchheit. “Responsive grantmaking is always a focus of our board of directors, and the need to step up to provide funding for new projects and initiatives that impact the needs of Cattaraugus County residents is more important now than ever.”
Since 2000 the Community Fund has made possible over $150,000 in grants to support projects of Cattaraugus County nonprofits.
Contact CRCF with any additional questions about the grant process at (716) 301-2723 or foundation@cattfoundation.org.