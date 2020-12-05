OLEAN — Plans are underway for the annual Community Christmas Dinner in Olean coordinated by the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no in-church dining during the event. Take-out and deliveries of meals will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Parishioners of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels want to relieve the stress that comes during this time of uncertainty by providing a hearty dinner delivered with extra prayers and Christmas joy.
Dinner includes ham, potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple sauce cup, a roll and a dessert. The annual Christmas dinner is for the hungry, lonely, working police, fire-fighters and health care providers, and any others in need of a meal on Christmas Day for any reason at all — no questions asked.
Reservations are needed for both take-out and home deliveries. Call the parish office before noon on Dec. 21, Monday-Friday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 372-4841.
After Dec. 21, call Mike Tominez at (814) 598-0158 from 9 a.m. to noon. When making reservations, provide your name, address, phone number and number of meals needed to ensure availability of food and delivery.
The Christmas Dinner can serve up to 1,000 local people. Since each dinner costs the parish a modest amount, free-will offerings are welcome. Donations may be made at smaolean.org; the parish office at 372-4841 or mail to Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760. Write “Christmas Dinner” in the memo area of the check.
Parish volunteers take time out of their Christmas schedules to help with food preparation, home deliveries or clean up. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, limited volunteers will be allowed to prepare the dinners. However, many volunteers are needed to deliver meals. Packaged meals will be carried to the cars for drivers and their helpers to deliver to homes.
We ask that everyone wear masks to ensure safety and masks will be available for those without one.
South First Street will be blocked off to regular traffic. Delivery drivers will receive dinners on the right side of the street while individuals coming for pick-up orders will be lining up on the left side of the road. Runners will be on hand to make this process easy.
If you'd like to help with deliveries, call the parish office at 372-4841 ext. 25 or visit smaolean.org.