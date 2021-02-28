BUFFALO — February marked National Canned Food Month, and for the past three years, Community Bank has supported local pantries and food banks by hosting food drives at each of its branches.
Last year, Community Bank collected 12,290 canned food items and the bank has continued to participate in the celebration this year by donating $12,290 to eight food banks in its four-state footprint which includes New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
In Western New York, Community Bank donated $1,200 to FeedMore WNY.
“This past year has been very difficult for many and we’ve seen the difference that the FeedMore WNY is making in our community — we are delighted to donate $1,200 in honor of National Canned Food Month,” Community Bank Regional Manager Eric Garvin said. “On behalf our entire team at Community Bank, we’d like to thank FeedMore WNY for its ongoing efforts not only to increase food security in the communities it serves, but also for all that the non-profit has done to pivot and meet the growing demand for its services during these trying times.”