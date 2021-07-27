Comedy coming to Olean in September
OLEAN —Restrictions have been lifted across the state and New Yorkers are coming out and what better way to chase away the lockdown blues than a good laugh with some great local comedy.
Comedians from all across the Southern Tier will appear at Ravyn and Robyn Lounge, 239 N. Union St., on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door, however seating is limited.
Hosted by one of New Zealand’s top comics, Steve Wrigley, a Kiwi with huge ties to Western New York, will feature a curated line up of comedians who are guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.