OLEAN — The bright rainbow of Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) dimmed in 2020 due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop their spirit this holiday season.
One again, COLORS adopted a family for Christmas.
“This year was not going to be an exception,” said Alan Hadden, co-founder of COLORS. “This year would be a more critical need due to layoffs, remote working, hours cut, etcetera. It was agreed that physically bringing gifts for the family would not be acceptable. However, making a monetary donation to the 2020 adopted family would eliminate any risks of this illness being passed on.”
COLORS adopted a single working mom with three children who, while doing better, still struggled to make ends meet, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this year she kept smiling and saying ‘everything will be fine — of course it will be,’” Hadden said.
Dann Deckman-Hadden, COLORS co-founder, talked to the nominee prior to the decision to adopt her family. The conversation led to the nomination after the mother remarked there would be ‘very little Christmas for my children this year.’
The statement led Deckman-Hadden to know he had the right family — COLORS had a family in need that would appreciate the blessed Christmas they would receive.
“When mom was notified, she was silent for a minute and then overcome with tears,” Hadden said. “She said she cannot believe this and it would so make her children happy. She proved this adoption was about her children as she only listed items for the children and nothing for herself.”
Last year was the first that COLORS, and affiliated group Veronyca Showgirls, participated in the Santa Claus Lane parade and the organization was looking forward to 2020.
Then their New Year’s celebration was canceled due to inclement weather and illness and Adult Dinner Night in March was canceled due to the coronavirus. 50/50 tickets couldn’t be sold since no one was able to go out to sell them. Monthly festivals and the annual fundraiser were cancelled, as were many events of local nonprofits this year.
“COLORS caught a break when numbers decreased early fall and was able to host the annual Halloween Ball but following pandemic guidelines,” said Hadden. “It was limited to 40 people, masks worn when away from table and social distancing. This festival was difficult for us as we are a social club and socializing was not the easiest to do under the circumstances but we pulled it off.”
The spring 50/50 drawing was finally held with what tickets had been sold — the winner of $180 a young girl, who said she would get some things for herself and use the rest for Christmas presents.
At that point, an open meeting was held to discuss the future festivals and plans, with a tentative 2021 calendar the result. Then group cancelled the November Family show and decided to focus on the annual Christmas party — and yet another social event had to be cancelled.
“We don’t know what the future holds for COLORS festivals in 2021 but we are all hoping this pandemic comes to an end and we are able to get together and socialize as a family,” Hadden said, urging people to remain masked and socially distanced.
For more information about COLORS, visit Colors Unity on Facebook or email colors.14760@gmail.com.