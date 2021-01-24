OLEAN — It wasn’t hard to notice that the high and low temperatures the area experienced Saturday and Sunday were colder than it has been lately — and the cold is only going to keep going this week.
“It will be colder than normal much of this week,” said David Thomas, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Things will remain freezing right through the week.”
A storm system arriving about daybreak on Tuesday will bring snow totals of 2 to 4 inches across the Southern Tier, and Thomas said the valleys in the northern halves of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties could reach more than 4 inches.
High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be about 33 degrees, dropping below freezing to 30 Wednesday, which will be the highest temperature the region is expected to see until at least Sunday.
Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s Monday and Tuesday, dropping to 10 or 15 Wednesday.
“Thursday through Saturday it looks to be a chilly period,” Thomas said. “It will be the coldest three days so far this winter. Temperatures overnight will be 5 degrees below normal but the high temperatures will be a good 10 degrees below normal.”
Those highs will hover in the lower 20s, when typically this time of year temperatures are around freezing, according to Thomas. There will be lows only in the single digits, and “it’s entirely possible some of the valleys will be below zero.”