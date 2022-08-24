OLEAN — The City of Olean Boost Business Grant Committee has extended the Real Estate Program rolling application due dates to include Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

In the spring of 2022 the City committed $200,000 of the funds allocated to the City through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to establish the Boost Business Grant Program (BBGP). The BBGP consisted of two funds, each funded with $100,000 to assist small businesses in the City of Olean in two areas, real estate and marketing.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social