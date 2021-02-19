OLEAN — Blaire Christjohn, a radiology technician, received Olean General Hospital’s January Star Award.
She was nominated by a grateful family member, who said, “I’m writing to express my deep appreciation and gratitude for Blaire, who went above and beyond when our family was in crisis. Our entire family is so unbelievably grateful for the gift that Blaire gave us: the gift of time, compassion, and empathy. We could not appreciate her more and there is no token of appreciation that would be enough to show our gratitude.”
Dianne Krouse, a nutrition aide with food and nutrition services, received Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center’s January Star Award.
“Dianne is not a familiar face to most staff at BRMC but she is part of the essential team behind the operation. There are many great things to say about Dianne but the best way to sum it up is, devoted. No matter the circumstances, she puts her head down and gets the task completed."
She stands out among the rest, especially during the times we are in. COVID-19 has really tested the limits of the nutrition staff and Dianne has led the charge and motivated others to keep up,” said Dylan Berghauser, director, food and nutrition services.
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.