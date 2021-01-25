PORTVILLE — Beginning Friday, through the month of February, a new storybook adventure will happen along our Storybook Reading Trail for the young readers in your life.
Read The Night Before Groundhog Day on the Interpretive Trail as you wander through our old growth hemlock forest. Also named Griffin’s Way, it is an easy 0.36-mile round-trip trail.
The storybook pages are held in place by the “gentle giants” to make for easy reading as you pass by. Be sure to read both sides of the tree!
See the map at the Lillibridge kiosk to find where your adventure begins, a great kick off to celebrate Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, although it is a fun read whenever you choose to visit.