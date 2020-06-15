OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Golf Committee is proceeding with the Golf Classic as scheduled on July 13 at the Bartlett Country Club.
Current COVID-19 regulations for state golf courses will be intact. They include: no rakes in bunkers; flagstick kept in hole; ball washers are not out on the course; normal scorecard system will be used; golf carts with single riders unless quarantined together; social distancing guidelines in place (distance, face coverings, no handshakes etc.); boxed lunches on golf cart; dinner may be either served or boxed to go; and registration and other fees all collected as much as possible before the event. Those guidelines may lessen as we get closer to the event date.
“During the meeting, we thought we could go with tee times to reduce the number of people out on the course as well as number of carts needed,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “This option would then eliminate an awards ceremony/dinner-networking event that has always been a part of our tourney. We will proceed with the shot gun format and then social distance seating at the dining room at Bartlett,”
The format of the classic will be a scramble with a limit of 30 teams and no handicaps. Registration will open at noon that day with a shotgun start set for 1 p.m. A steak bake with awards and cash bar will be at 6 p.m.
Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager, “The Classic features corporate teams and community teams. Corporate Team consists of employees within the same physical company with current active employees who are full-time year-round. Community Team is a team of friends, family, non-employment associates captained by a GOACC member.”
The classic player fee is $125 per player/$500 per team includes greens, golf cart and steak bake. Hole sponsorships will be available to business organizations at a $100 fee per hole. If you cannot make the golf classic, but have time for the Bartlett Country Club’s famous steak bake, dinner tickets will be available at $32.
GOACC will be putting together goodie bags for the players. If you have 120 small items that you would like to place in the bag, please let us know. Items could include pens, koozies, free drink token, etc.
Prizes from the pro shop will be awarded for best scores in both divisions. Overall winning teams will take home bragging rights and a traveling trophy to ‘show-off’ all year. Other specials include skins, closest to hole and longest drive. The golf winners from the 2019 Chamber Golf Classic were for the Corporate Division, Dresser-Rand with teammates: Jeff Crouch, Rich Davis, Alex Fitzpatrick and Bob Forness; and for the Community Division, Fox Financial with Scott Derwick, Frank Higgins, Knut Johnsen and Tim Jones.
Four Chamber members met with GOACC staff back in the Fall 2013 regarding the highly successful Corporate Challenge 5K. Ledgie DeRose, Jeff Crouch, Frank Higgins and Scott Derwick all have participated (or their companies) in the run/walk but wanted to add another dimension to the corporate challenge. That day, the 1st GOACC Corporate GOLF Classic was developed. The idea behind the golf teams would be employees/spouses of participating employers similar to registration guidelines of the challenge.
For more information on the Classic, contact GOACC at 372-4433 or by email to info@oleanny.com. Information can also be found on the Chamber’s website, www.oleanny.com and facebook page, www.facebook.com/OleanNYChamber.