Chamberlain recognized for 20 years on Salamanca planning, zoning boards

SALAMANCA — One of the longest-serving volunteers to a city board has decided to hang up his hat and call it a job well done.
Charles “Chuck” Chamberlain is resigning as chairman of the Salamanca Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals after nearly 20 years on those committees.
City officials recognized his time serving the city with a short ceremony at the Common Council meeting Wednesday, including presenting him with a plaque.
Mayor Sandra Magiera said she knew this day was coming a year ago when Chamberlain came to her office and said he would stay on a little while to help and not leave her stranded, but didn’t know if he would stay the whole term.
“It’s not easy to get people to volunteer for a day or a week or even a year, but we had the honor of having one for twenty years,” Mayor Sandra Magiera said of Chamberlain. “It just proves that he was dedicated to this city in a lot of ways.”
Chamberlain served on the zoning board from Feb. 1, 2003, to Dec. 31, 2021. He also stepped up to fill a vacant seat on the planning commission on Aug. 25, 2004, and stayed until this past Dec. 31.
Before joining the boards, Chamberlain also served a couple of stints as the city’s code enforcement officer for several months in 2001 and 2002.
“Sitting on the planning and zoning boards, his input on many projects will be missed,” Magiera said. “He also was code enforcer for a few years too, which I’m sure was interesting at times.”
The mayor said it will be hard to replace someone with as much knowledge and dedication as Chamberlain, but the city officials will continue to do their best — and maybe even have to call on him every so often.
“All of these things took a special person to do such a good job and invest his time to help make this city a better place, which will always be appreciated by those whom he served with and came to know over the years,” Magiera said. “How many mayors, Chuck?”
Including Magiera, Chamberlain has served on six mayors. Starting with Carmen Vecchirella when he was code enforcement officer in 2001, he first sat on the boards when J. Stephen Montgomergy was in office followed by Jeffrey Pond, Vecchirella again, Ronald Ball, Michael Smith and now Magiera.
“It was a great honor,” Chamberlain said after receiving the plaque and a round of applause. “A lot of fun and a lot of work for twenty years, but everybody’s got to go sooner or later.”
“We just want to say thank you for all the years that you have given us, and it’s not too late to change your mind,” the mayor said. “Enjoy your new free time.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved the purchase of a new Stryker Power Load system from Gorman Emergency Vehicles of Elma in the amount of $29,880 for use in the fire department.
Fire Chief Tom Sturdevant said the load system will be used in conjunction with the powerlift cot the department purchased a couple of years ago to help lift the stretcher into the ambulance from the ground.
“It’s not only for the safety of my guys but the safety of the patience we are transporting in the ambulance now,” he said.
Sturdevant said the department had enough funds available in the 2021-22 budget to make the purchase. However, because the order may not be filled and the load system delivered before March 31, city comptroller Kathi Sarver suggested the council add the funds to the 2022-21 budget to be safe.
“I spoke with Mr. Gorman today and explained it to him,” Sturdevant said. “He said he would check with Stryker and give me an exact date of how long it’s going to be.”
The council also approved the Individual Program Application be submitted to the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau and the state Office of Children and Family Services to run youth programs for the 2022 program year.
Sandi Brundage, director of the city youth bureau, reported the city is eligible to receive $11,918 for 2022, a slight increase over 2021’s funds of $11,575.