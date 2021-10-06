CCA bringing attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SALAMANCA — The Victim Services Team of Connecting Communities in Action (CCA) wants to celebrate and thank its community partners for their commitment to collaboration with the efforts to maintain safety for survivors of domestic violence.
Collaborative efforts in Cattaraugus County identified the need for a Domestic Violence High Risk Team (DVHRT) in 2018. This high-risk team is made up of multidisciplinary partners that unite for the common goal of not only holding offenders accountable but prioritizing safety for the survivor. Since DVHRT’s inception in 2018, the team has grown from eight individuals to a membership of 24 representing various agencies with this united agenda. Having such a diverse team has allowed for strengthened connections and relationships to better serve our community.
As October is domestic violence awareness month, the Cattaraugus County DVHRT wanted to remind the community that its mission continues to bring awareness and safety.
Catholic Charities shared the following statement in support of the DVHRT and its efforts: “We must work to create the social change that ends systemic oppression in our culture, institutions, laws and history if we are to end domestic violence.”
“The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services values our relationship with Connecting Communities in Action and the partners associated with the Domestic Violence High Risk Team. We appreciate the collaborative effort that has led to increased community awareness, greater accountability of offenders and healthier outcomes for survivors of domestic violence.”
Domestic violence impacts one in four individuals. CCA recognizes the best way to serve the most vulnerable is through collaboration and teamwork. When the team is strong, there is no “wrong door” when reaching out for help.