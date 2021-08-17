BUFFALO — A Cattaraugus woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography charges.
Melanie Thompson, 47, was sentenced Tuesday for distribution of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr.
The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., included five years of supervised release, a $100 special assessment, forfeiture of two cellphones and recommended placement in a facility near Buffalo and her enrollment in a residential drug-abuse program.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Fiut, who handled the case, said that between Jan. 9, 2017, and March 6, 2020, Thompson took sexually explicit photographs of a underage teen girl in order to impersonate her. She later impersonated the girl on social media to solicit a sexually explicit picture from an underage boy, and then used social media to send the photograph of the girl to a second boy and solicited two sexually explicit images in return.
While impersonating the girl, Thompson also had social media conversations with an adult male and sent the photographs she had taken of the girl, Fiut said.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly, and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb.
Thompson pleaded guilty in the case Feb. 23.