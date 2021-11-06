Cattaraugus library focusing on blended-family outreach with new grant

CATTARAUGUS — The Cattaraugus Free Library was awarded an outreach grant from the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Library System to address diversity throughout the community.
The library selected the subject of blended families within the community, said Lori Antholzner, library director.
A large percentage of the households in the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District consists of step-parents and step-siblings. Antholzner said the library’s goal is to help children realize that their family situation is more common than they may think.
“Using the grant funds, the library was able to purchase over 65 new titles focusing on blended families and family dynamics,” she said. “Craft items to make holiday gifts were also purchased with the funds.”
The library will be partnering with the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Elementary School to disperse 55 new books to families within the school district, Antholzner said. The library will not have access to any names as privacy is an utmost concern.
Ten new book titles that focus on family dynamics will also be added to the library’s circulation, she said.
The library will also be hosting craft days on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 for children of all ages to visit and create holiday presents at no cost. If a child is pre-registered, there will not be a limit to the number of items the child can make.
For more information, call the library at (716) 257-9500.