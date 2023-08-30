Cattaraugus Co. youth recipients of bicycles at 2023 fair

Two area youths are the proud recipients of new mountain bikes, courtesy of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Employees Benevolent Association. Every year at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, boys and girls are eligible to enter a drawing for one boy’s bicycle and one girl’s bicycle. This year’s winners are Sadie Boehmer, 6, of Delevan, and Weston Jones, 7, of East Otto. Pictured (clockwise, top left): Sheriff’s Association President Kristi Weaver, Lieutenant Melanie Churakos, Weston Jones and Sadie Boehmer.

 Provided

Tags

Local & Social