Cattaraugus County Veteran Services to conduct October sessions
OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss Veterans Affairs benefit laws, healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have.
He will be available in:
- Gowanda, American Legion Post from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 7.
- Randolph, American Legion Post from 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 14.
- Franklinville, town clerk’s office from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 20.
He will not be in the Little Valley County Office Building for appointments.
Olean office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m. with prior appointment.
Due to the current situation with COVID, appointments and can be made by calling (716) 701-3298.