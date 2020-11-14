Cattaraugus County Veteran Services to conduct December sessions
OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss Veterans Affairs benefit laws, healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have.
He will be available in:
- Gowanda, American Legion Post from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Dec. 2.
- Randolph, American Legion Post from 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 9.
- Franklinville, town clerk’s office from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Dec. 15.
- Little Valley, VFW Post, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Dec. 17.
If no appointments are on the schedule for any of the above days, McCord will not be traveling to these locations and will remain at the county building in Olean.
Unfortunately, at this time, Little Valley appointments will be held only on the third Thursday of each month at the Little Valley VFW. You will be notified when, and if, that changes.
Olean office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m. with prior appointment.
Due to the current situation with COVID, appointments are required. You can set up an appointment by calling (716) 701-3298.