Cattaraugus County Veteran Services slates dates in Gowanda, Franklinville
OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss veterans affairs benefit laws, healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have.
He will be available in:
- Gowanda, American Legion Post from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Nov. 4.
- Franklinville, town clerk’s office from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Nov. 17.
He will not be in the Little Valley County Office Building or in Randolph for appointments.
Olean office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m. with prior appointment.
Due to the current situation with COVID, appointments are required and can be made by calling 701-3298.