OLEAN — An Ellicottville graduate received one of two scholarship awards from the Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship Fund for aspiring conservationists and lovers of the outdoors, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Clayton Rowland of Ellicottville and Hunter Dellow of Westfield each received awards from the Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship, now in its second year under CRCF management, for $500 each.
Established by the Cattaraugus County Trappers Association, this fund provides two $500 awards for graduating high school students in Cattaraugus, Allegany or Chautauqua counties with preference for students who plan to pursue a degree in natural resources conservation, fish and wildlife or forest management or a similar area of study.
The scholarship is made in memory of a member of the trappers association, which left a lasting impact on the sport in the area each year. This year’s scholarship awards are made in memory of John and Norma Milks.
Rowland will attend Finger Lakes Community College to study environmental science. Dellow will study fish and wildlife sciences at Paul Smith’s College.
Donations can be made to the Cattaraugus County Trappers Memorial Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.