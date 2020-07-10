MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library will host a virtual musical performance by Buffalo-based musician Dave Ruch at 7 p.m. July 23.
The program, entitled “NYS Traditional Music,” will be broadcast live on the museum’s Facebook page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/CattaraugusCountyMuseum.
Ruch travels both regionally and internationally, giving hundreds of concerts and workshops each year for schools, music festivals, libraries, museums and more. He specializes in historical and traditional music from New York state.
This is his fifth time that Ruch has appeared on behalf of the museum, and his programs always contain a blend of musicianship, humor and education. We hope you will tune in for what is bound to be a great performance.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16 in Machias. For more information, call us at 716-353-8200 or visit cattco.org/museum.