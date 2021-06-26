Cattaraugus County Museum to host quilting display
MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series will continue Thursday, July 8, with a program given by noted quilt appraiser and educator Linda Hunter.
During her talk, entitled “A Cattaraugus County Museum Bed Turning,” Hunter will display and discuss some quilts of historical interest from the museum’s own collections. A bed turning is a traditional way of showing quilts and explaining quilt designs.
The guest speaker has been involved with quilting in the WNY area for over 40 years as a quilter, teacher, quilt lecturer and was a quilt appraiser for 21 years.
Hunter is a founding member of the Amherst Quilters Guild in the Buffalo area, which has been operating for over 45 years. She was also co-curator of the exhibit “Quilts: Techniques and Styles” at the Buffalo History Museum and coordinator of The Buffalo History Museum Quilt Project.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and take place under a tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16 in Machias. For more information, visit cattco.org/museum.