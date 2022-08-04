Allen Hopkins

MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum’s “Summer at the Stone House” event series continues Aug. 11 with a performance by Rochester-based musician and educator Allen Hopkins, dealing with music associated with outlaws and rebels.

Hopkins has been a regular participant in the museum’s summer programming for several years, and never fails to entertain the crowds. For over 40 years he has been playing for a wide variety of audiences. Primarily a folk musician, he is fluent in American traditional, Celtic instrumental, blues, bluegrass, old time and contemporary.

