MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum’s “Summer at the Stone House” event series continues Aug. 11 with a performance by Rochester-based musician and educator Allen Hopkins, dealing with music associated with outlaws and rebels.
Hopkins has been a regular participant in the museum’s summer programming for several years, and never fails to entertain the crowds. For over 40 years he has been playing for a wide variety of audiences. Primarily a folk musician, he is fluent in American traditional, Celtic instrumental, blues, bluegrass, old time and contemporary.
Included in Hopkins’ musical repertoire are guitar, banjo, mandolins of all sizes, Autoharp, English concertina, harmonica, bass (acoustic and electric), Dobro, Appalachian dulcimer, ukulele, and other odd instruments from tiple to kalimba.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place under a tent on the museum lawn, rain or shine. Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, in Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum or call (716) 353-8200.